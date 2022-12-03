 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Dear adult children: Follow parents' final wishes in love

  • 0

Rather than wait for an adult child to finally ask how the parents’ estate is arranged, the parent could preemptively share. I think this could prevent many disagreements and uncertainties among the children.

The following is my idea on how my wife and I could one day address our own adult children. As you read this, think about how you might address your loved ones.

Dear adult children,

Few things give us more joy than witnessing the spouses and parents you have become. We cherish every moment we spend with you and our lovely grandchildren.

Of course, nothing lasts forever, and so we have prepared for what may lie ahead.

If we’re ever hospitalized, please accept, and honor, our strong wish not to be kept alive simply for the sake of not dying.

People are also reading…

We’ve had wonderful long lives and are blessed in more ways than we can count. But one day it will be time to let go, so do not hold on to us. Instead, carry us in your hearts for the rest of your days.

We all wish to go quickly and without pain, but that is beyond our control. Therefore, we told you where we’d like to receive medical treatment and move permanently, if need be.

And we chose our daughter to speak on our behalf with medical professionals. She’s one herself; she’s familiar with the system. Sons, your sister will follow our guidance; she’s not making her own decisions.

We have set up our estate so you and some charities will inherit. Please, no fuss. Our attorney will handle the logistics. Give him time to do so.

We trust you will be able to share what’s in our apartment in a friendly manner. Before you do so, have a wonderful meal at our favorite restaurant, on us, toast us with your favorite wine, then go to our apartment and divide.

You have no other siblings; take care of these relationships first. No material thing trumps this.

We are so proud of you.

With endless love.

Your parents.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dallas Habitat for Humanity helps staff purchase homes

Dallas Habitat for Humanity helps staff purchase homes

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is using part of the $9 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March to provide its staff members a new employee benefit — $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home. Rebecca Thompson, who works in the nonprofit's fundraising office, thought she'd never be able to buy her own home. Now, Thompson hopes that with the down-payment assistance she can find a home with two bedrooms so she can have a home office. Plus, her cats and lizard could use some extra space.

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. The Pentagon provided the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls it “the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.” Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown entered her pleas Wednesday. She is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. She won't be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year.

Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

Cleaning fees are one-time charges that Airbnb hosts can tack on to the nightly rate. They’ve become a pain point for many travelers because cleaning fees can be exorbitantly high in some cases and are not shown in search results. Airbnb aims to make them more transparent by adding a search filter for total booking cost and requiring hosts to put cleaning requirements — like stripping the beds or taking out trash — on the listing. These new features may help customers make more informed decisions when booking and incentivize hosts to lower or forgo cleaning fees altogether.

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

The United States isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America’s technological and military prowess from Beijing. That's according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She spoke to reporters in advance of a speech Wednesday on the Biden administration’s China policy. Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have chilled over the last decade, partly because the communist government in Beijing has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong and on Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The Biden administration has kept President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China and has stepped up a campaign to keep the Chinese from acquiring sensitive technology that could speed its military buildup.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert