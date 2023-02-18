The stock market could crash by spring, decimating your portfolio.

Or in the fall. Or next year. Or the year after that.

Despite what some attention-hungry doom-and-gloomers may claim, I don’t know of a single person or entity that has consistently and profitably timed the turn of stock markets.

Yet people try.

I view future stock market crashes as inevitable, and their exact timing unknowable.

This is not bad news, unless you decide to make it so.

Instead, give your stock portfolio time, measured in years.

Then, for short-term withdrawal needs, I prefer more stable investments, like money market funds or short-term U.S. government bonds.

Think of these investments as your continuous emergency plan.

But how much to place in such buffer?

First, I suggest you calculate your expected withdrawals after allowing for investment income, like interest and dividends.

If you have a portfolio earning $20,000 annually in dividends and interest, and you expect to draw $50,000 per year, you should expect to draw $30,000 yearly from your principal.

If you set aside $150,000 in such stable investments, you’d have five years’ worth of planned withdrawals tucked safely away from stocks.

Then, you may be able to place the rest of your investments in globally diversified stock investments with the idea that this part of your portfolio may grow and be ready to support your withdrawals beyond the next five years.

Said another way, if the stock market crashed, your stock investments would have five years to recover.

One word of caution: I often see people use this idea to super-size their buffer so it could cover withdrawals for more than 10 years.

I think this is fear disguised as prudence.

In the end, I encourage you to have faith that the valuation of companies — that is, their share prices, in the long-run moves upwards more or less in relation to their growing profits.

In my opinion, that is a significant reason broad U.S. stock markets have outpaced inflation over the past hundred years.

Remind yourself of that next time stock markets tank, and hopefully you have a large enough buffer to allow your stock investments to recover.

Good luck.