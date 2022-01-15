Jorgen Vik: Continue to diversify and reap the benefits

I have good news and bad news.

If you hold a diversified stock portfolio, you probably saw parts of your portfolio do fantastically well last year, and you likely also saw parts lagging.

That’s part and parcel of a diversified portfolio.

Some like to talk about their great investments, but have you noticed how you hardly ever hear anyone say, “Geez, I sure can pick ‘em; I have this investment that went straight south last year. How stupid am I?”

Well, maybe not stupid at all.

Maybe just prudently diversified.

For years now, according to Vanguard, U.S. stocks have done better than foreign stocks. Likewise, large-cap growth has done better than their value brethren.

This has been going on long enough for people to wonder if maybe, just maybe, U.S. large-cap growth is a permanently better way to invest.

I doubt it.

History is replete with one way of investing outperforming others for quite a while before the tide eventually turns.

To me, this back and forth makes sense. When some part of the stock world is doing really well, it typically attracts more investors which drives valuations upwards.

Eventually, the popular investment can become very expensive, which can cause future returns to disappoint.

Ask anyone who joined the dot-com hysteria in 2000 or real estate in 2006. (“They’re not making more land” — remember that one?) Or Japanese stocks in the late ‘80s, for those of you old enough to have had some skin in that amazing bubble.

For what it’s worth, Vanguard projects foreign stocks will outperform domestic stocks by three percentage points per year for a decade.

Likewise, they see value stocks four percentage points ahead of growth stocks over the same period.

That would add up to a significant difference, and a serious case of the pendulum swinging the other way.

Will it turn out that way? Only time will tell.

In the end, I encourage you not to lose faith in a diversified portfolio.

Foreign stocks, small-cap stocks, value stocks. Consider owning some of each of these, even if they have lagged the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq of late.

Actually, I think you should consider them precisely because they have been lagging these benchmarks.

A diversified portfolio may not give you ammo to brag next time you hang around with your friends, but it may let you stay on track to reach your goals.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.