Jorgen Vik: Consider tax status of accounts you bequeath

Guess which they’d rather inherit.

If you like the idea of passing some of your assets on to charities your tax deferred accounts could be an excellent choice.

If you name a qualified charity as one of your beneficiaries the organization, unlike persons, would not have to pay taxes on their portion.

But what if you don’t want to give all your retirement account money to charities? You may be concerned your spouse could run out of money if you die early.

You could in this case make your spouse the primary beneficiary and charities part contingent beneficiaries, maybe together with your children or other family members.

This way, you and your spouse can draw from the money while alive and only after both are gone would some funds go to the charities.

One client wanted the possibility of his wife having the flexibility to decide on his death whether or not to make bequests effective.

They set up two IRAs, a large and a small. Both have his wife as 100% primary beneficiary but the smaller has charities as contingent beneficiaries.