Compound math doesn’t add up.

If you add five sevens together, you get 35. Five times seven.

Many of us, at least if we slow down a tad, can do that math in our heads.

How about multiplying five sevens?

Either you search for your calculator app, or your eyes are already twitching from all the math talk.

The answer is 16,807. Nowhere near 35.

Compound math is hard, if not impossible, to fathom.

Long-term investing has in the past experienced its own rate of compounding.

According to policital calculations.com, the S&P 500 index from March 1973 through February 2023 — 50 years — grew by 10.49% per year.

If your grandparent set aside $10,000 for you back then and the money grew at 10.49% per year, dividends reinvested, you’d have more than $1.4 million today.

That almost seems unbelievable.

Yet, the numbers don’t lie.

Fifty years may be too far out for focus, so how would the same amount have fared if we started in March 1993 — 30 years ago?

The $10,000 invested would have grown to $161,000.

Not millionaire status, but not too shabby, and possibly a more relatable investment horizon.

I’m not saying the next 30 or 50 years will show stock growth at these rates.

It may; it may not.

But if you get any kind of compound growth for long periods, your investment account could grow to figures you may find hard to believe.

However, patience is required.

In the beginning, the growth may not feel like much.

If you grow $10,000 by 10%, you’re at $11,000. $1,000 growth is nice.

If you later in life have $1 million, the same growth brings you to $1,100,000. $100,000 growth is nicer.

It’s a bit like rolling a snowball. The first rotation adds some volume, but as the ball grows, each rotation adds increasingly more volume.

With long-term investing, the large growth in dollar terms may not come until late in the period.

Even if future growth rates for broad stock markets are unknowable, I believe history will rhyme enough where stocks compound meaningfully ahead of fixed income.

Either way, I hope you can make compounding math work for you.

Good luck.