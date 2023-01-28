Jorgen Vik: Changes to rules may affect 2022 taxes

Another year, another set of tax rules.

Tax Day this year is April 18 because April 15 falls on a weekend and the District of Columbia is celebrating Emancipation Day on April 17.

Extended filings are due on Oct. 16.

Some people like to do this early to possibly get a refund sooner.

If you do so, be aware that even if most financial institutions send their tax reports by Feb. 15, they still may send you amended tax reports in March or April.

For that reason, it may be better to hold off until April to file.

And, as seemingly always, there have been changes to the tax rules that may impact your 2022 taxes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there is no longer an “above the line” deduction of $300/$600 for charitable contributions for single/married filers.

In 2021, you were able to take the standard deduction as well as this above-the-line charitable deduction.

For 2022, you may only benefit from charitable deductions if your total items on Schedule A exceed the standard deduction of $12,950/$25,900 (single/joint).

Those older than 65 can add $1,400 to their standard deduction. Married couples can add this amount twice for a total standard deduction of $28,700.

According to the same source, only one tax filer in 10 benefits from itemizing.

If you bought an electric vehicle (EV), you may receive a $7,500 tax credit (remember, a credit reduces your tax liability dollar-for-dollar, while a deduction only reduces your taxable income).

However, for EV purchases after Aug. 15, 2022, the car needs to have had final assembly in the United States. So, foreign EV models may not qualify.

If you work in the gig economy, the IRS delayed until 2023 the requirement for e-commerce platforms to give the tax agency data on gig workers earning more than $600.

Still, if you earned gig money in 2022, this should be reported.

These are but a few of the tax rule changes for 2022.

It may be helpful to reach out to a tax professional rather than doing this on your own. Who knows? You may be missing tax breaks legislatures put in place to help you.

Good luck.