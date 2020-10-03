Jorgen Vik: Buying bonds? Keep today's interest environment in mind

Traditional bonds lose value when interest rates rise and gain value when interest rates fall. Picture a seesaw with interest rates on one end and bond prices on the other.

“But, I thought bond prices were fixed?” you might ask.

This is a common misperception. The reason bond prices may move is that the owner typically can sell it before maturity. Just like there is a market for buying and selling stocks, there is a market for buying and selling bonds.

Imagine you’ve owned a government bond since 1995 paying 6% with a $100,000 face value. Yes, these bonds exist. Next, let’s say you wish to sell the bond.

You could go to the bond market and look for a buyer. You should find that your bond is selling for more than $100,000.

This may seem odd, but put yourself in the buyer’s situation. He could buy a new government bond paying less than 1% or, instead, buy your bond, which pays 6%.

That’s more than $5,000 additional interest income per year.

Further, let’s say your bond matures in five years. The buyer would prefer your bond for the next five years, as it would pay more than $25,000 in excess of a new bond over that period.