Jorgen Vik: Bonds? Stocks? Consider your own needs

Interest rates have finally moved off the floor. Is it time to buy bonds?

Celebrating 4% on high-quality short-term bonds is understandable after a decade-long slog with de minimis rates.

But is it not a little like that feeling you get when stuck bumper to bumper on the interstate and suddenly you move at 45 miles per hour?

It feels like you’re flying, though you’re hardly back to a decent speed.

Don’t get me wrong, though; I’ll gladly take 4%, or anything in that area, for short-term money.

However, I encourage you to remember your own timeline for the spending of your money.

If you’re, say, 80 years old and in normal health, I’d argue you should be prepared to spend money for as much as 20 years. I consider half to three-quarters of that period as long term.

I know this runs counter to an old rule of thumb that suggests investors should reduce their allocation to stocks as they get older.

Rather than using a broad rule like this, you may want to consider your own needs for drawing from your nest egg.

If you don’t need to draw much to cover your needs, you may be free to consider stocks.

Using history as a guide, in 10 years, stocks going up would be normal. Especially after a 20% drop like we’ve just experienced.

Your heirs and charitable beneficiaries may thank you even more for your gift.

Short-term bonds finally paying more than decimal points is good news for short-term money.

For long-term money, I encourage you to consider owning a diversified portfolio of U.S. and global companies.

Good luck.