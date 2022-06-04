Jorgen Vik: Bear markets aren't very cuddly, but hang on

If bear markets are so normal and temporary, why can they feel so bad?

According to JP Morgan, we’ve had nine 20%-plus drops over the past 60 years. That is a bear market, on average, every six to seven years.

We’ve also had several 19% drops that never qualified as bear markets, but likely felt just as bad.

As of this writing, the S&P 500 index is down almost 20%, so it’s almost a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite benchmark is down close to 30%. Even bonds, as measured by the Barclay’s Aggregate index, are down about 13%.

This, I believe, is why we’re seeing more headlines about a bear market and what to do now.

My immediate thought: “Do nothing.”

Unless your plans have changed, that is.

The fact that stock prices are down 20% should not, in and by itself, cause you to change your investments.

True, the drop in prices could present buying opportunities. Possibly, you could take the opportunity to rebalance your account, which means selling among recent relative winners in order to buy recent losers.

If you think that sounds a lot like “buy low,” you’d be right.

But, here’s the larger point. Bear markets are normal, just not regular.

Sometimes, they come close together and other times we’ve gone more than a decade without.

And, please, be careful not to apply hindsight and think you could tell when we were at a peak. Or a trough, for that matter.

You can’t. No one can.

I know, when the markets take a beating like they have of late, doomsday prophesies pop up like mushrooms after rain. “Told you, it’s obvious, and it’s going to get worse. Here’s what to do. Now!”

Don’t fall for it. It’s modern-day snake oil.

I firmly believe you cannot predict the timing of the next turn.

Yet, going back 100 years, stock markets, as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial index, have recovered after each bear market and gone on to new highs.

Every time.

Do you really think this time is different?

Besides, if you sell now, about 20% below recent highs, may you not be too late?

If stocks were sold at the shopping mall, you’d call it a sale.

I encourage you to invest according to your goals, and accept that stocks sometimes drop and can take several years to recover.

That said, I firmly believe, over time, they will recover and go on to new highs.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.