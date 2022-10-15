 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jorgen Vik: Be present in good stock times and bad

Yes, I’m still comfortable owning stocks for the long run.

No, I don’t like these large share price drops.

Sometimes clients seem to think owning stocks for the long run precludes them from expressing the pain they may feel.

Not at all. It is perfectly normal and OK.

What I don’t think is OK is to react to current price drops by selling and moving the proceeds into something “safe.” Which often means something that has not gone down much, if at all, lately. Things like CDs or money market funds.

At the time of this writing, the S&P 500, according to Thomson Reuters, is down 24% from its peak back in January.

With perfect hindsight, it would’ve been better to have gotten out of stocks then. Especially if you got back in recently at much lower prices.

But I suspect people who were leery of stocks in January either had already sold, or had never bought in the first place.

If you still hold stocks and are considering getting out at these levels, ask yourself when you’ll re-enter.

What will trigger the buy-back?

I don’t think one should answer that last question with “when things look better.”

When things look better, can one really expect prices to remain at depressed levels?

I firmly believe this is how stock investors earn their long-term returns: by being present throughout the bad times.

Otherwise, you’d need to get the timing of the exit and re-entry right. And not just for this cycle but for future cycles, too.

Don’t try this at home. Not even the Wall Street pros have figured out a consistent way to do so profitably.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

