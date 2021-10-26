Jorgen Vik: Avoid the scariest investing practices

I can think of few things scarier than a swarm of angry bees or the potential return of disco.

However, here are a few investment candidates for "spookier than anything":

■ One egg, one basket. Be it crypto or your employer stock, no idea is the only good idea.

■ Listening to your brother-in-law for stock picking advice. It amazes me how some people can’t trust a professional but are happy to hang on to every word of an amateur. I get the cynical part of not trusting someone’s motives, but, c’mon.

■ Penny wise, pound foolish. It can be easy to hone in on small-item prizes while ignoring bigger items, like how much you’re paying for health insurance or on your mortgage. It’s a bit like fine tuning the thermostat but leaving the front door open. Or like selecting investments based on the fees before considering how they may fit your current investment plan.

■ Investing on margin. The more you lever up your investments, the more exposed you are to price drops. If you take $100,000 and borrow to buy $200,000 of investments and the investments drop by half — as, for example, stocks might do — you’ve lost your investment, but the lender will still want its $100,000 back. Now, you’re going backwards.