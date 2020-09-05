Jorgen Vik: As election nears, don't let politics shake up your portfolio

We’re less than two months away from the election and, I suspect, between now and inauguration, we’ll see plenty of research and statistics regarding stocks and politics.
For example, does the stock market perform better under Republican or Democratic administrations?
Whether you intend to vote Republican or Democrat, I bet you’re hoping the answer to the above question shows that “your party” oversees better stock market returns.
The answer, going back to John F. Kennedy, is Democrats. Democrats resided in the White House while stocks appreciated by 13.9% per year on average. Under Republicans, the stock market clocked in at 7.8%, according to Hartford Funds.
The difference is one of degree, not direction. Keep that in mind if you decide to let party politics direct your investments.
“But Team Donkey is better than Team Elephant for the markets, then, right?”
Oh, if only it were that simple.
I should add that the research quoted above looks best for the Democrats when at least one chamber in Congress is held by the Republicans.
Republicans might use that to argue things are better when they have a say.
This would fit with a traditional view that Wall Street prefers gridlock in Washington. The thinking goes that the fewer politicians interfere in the business world, the better.
Before I go farther down this rabbit hole, I want to encourage you to question the premise of this kind of research in the first place.
Such research implies there is a discernible causal relationship between party politics and investment returns.
I’m not so sure.
There is no dial on the wall in the oval office labeled the Dow Jones Industrial index. Nor in the offices of the Speaker of the House or the Senate majority leader.
There are so many variables that make up society and the markets, many of which are minimally, if at all, impacted by politics.
According to research by the Federal Reserve Board of St. Louis, close to 70% of all spending in our economy is made by us, the consumers.
With that, let me ask you: how will you, a consumer, respond to the election outcome?
Will you change how you live or spend money?
Did you change your ways four, eight, or 12 years ago?
I expect most of you would answer “no.”
On Nov. 4, I suspect approximately half of all workers will go to work disappointed and the other half pleased.
But they will go to work — that’s the main point. Business and life move on.
I’m not saying politics have no influence on the economy and markets. I’m simply sharing my belief that the impact is far smaller and less reliable than many may have you believe.
As you assess your investment approach, I encourage you not to mix it with your party politics. Think of stocks as the potential fuel for long-term inflation-beating growth that could outlast many administrations, regardless of party affiliation.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
