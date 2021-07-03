Jorgen Vik: Are you an investor, or a trader?

Are you an investor or a trader?

If you buy a stock with the intention of selling it within a year or two, you are, in my opinion, a trader.

If a drop makes you sell rather than buy, you may be a trader.

If you sell after a bounce to avoid giving back the gains, you may be a trader.

If you want to buy something because it’s gone up a lot and others are making a killing, you may be a trader — or possibly a speculator.

If you find that you are a trader, I think it makes sense to pay attention to the business news. Mostly, the 24/7 chatter concerns things that may have a short-term impact on investments.

But if you’re an investor who’s mainly concerned with what your account may allow you to do years down the road, I believe you can safely ignore most of what is discussed in the business news.

Despite their use of the word “investor,” they’re talking to traders.

They may show charts to find patterns to determine what to do with securities now. The x-axis is measured in minutes, days, and months.