Jorgen Vik: Answering your questions about 529, paying off mortgages

Q: Is it worth setting up a 529 account for college? I’ve heard the investment choices aren’t all that great.

A: I think the value of 529 accounts is not so much the investment options — which here in Virginia are fine, in my opinion — as it is the tax shelter. If you are a Virginia resident contributing to a Virginia 529 account and are younger than 70, you can deduct up to $4,000 of your contributions per account per year on your state income filing.

If you pay state taxes at a rate of 5.75%, $4,000 deducted reduces your tax payment by $230. If you contribute more in a year, you can carry the excess forward to future tax years. Account owners older than 70 can deduct their full contributions.

While you hold the 529 accounts, before withdrawals, you are not taxed on the earnings in the account, much like retirement accounts. Finally, as long as your withdrawals are used for eligible college expenses, you do not owe taxes on such withdrawals. All these avoided tax payments could add up considerably.

Good luck.

Q: I just inherited a good bit of money. Should I pay off my mortgage or save it all for retirement?