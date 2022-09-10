 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about Social Security benefits

  • 0

I’m returning to Social Security questions for today’s article. For more detailed information, make sure to go to www.ssa.gov.

Q: How will my Social Security payment be adjusted for inflation?

A: A cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced in October. Social Security uses the CPI-W (Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) for the period October 2021 through September 2022. According to AARP, recipients can expect a raise of 8% to 10%. The raise will take effect in January 2023. Last year, the COLA was 5.9%. The largest adjustment was 14.3% in 1980.

Q: I’m born in 1960. My full retirement age is 67, but I’ve been told if I file now, I’ll lose my benefit, since I’m working. Is that true?

A: Not quite. Until you reach your full retirement age, Social Security applies an earnings test and may withhold payments. In the years before you turn 67, they will reduce your benefit by $1 for every $2 you earn in excess of $19,560. In 2027, until the month you turn 67, your full retirement age, they will reduce your benefit by $1 for every $3 you earn in excess of $51,960. Pension, annuities, investment income, and interest are not counted as earnings.

People are also reading…

Once you reach your full retirement age, there is no earnings test.

Keep in mind that if you file for benefit now and continue to work, you’ll pay Social Security taxes, and your benefit at 67 may increase, so your benefit is not necessarily lost.

Q: I was married for more than 20 years, but my ex-husband has since remarried. How will his new marriage impact my Social Security payment once I file?

A: Good news: His new marriage has no impact on your benefit. Since you were married for more than 10 years, you may qualify for spousal benefits. In order to do so, you must be at least 62 years old and unmarried. You may receive spousal benefit if your own benefit at your full retirement age is less than half of his full retirement benefit. Since you are divorced, your ex does not have to collect Social Security for you to receive spousal benefits, but he must have celebrated his 62nd birthday.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other in the state, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert