Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about Social Security benefits

Social Security questions continue to hit my inbox. Here are some of them.

Q: I do not meet the 10-year work requirement for Social Security. Can I still receive a spousal benefit?

A: Yes, you can. The amount your spouse is promised at full retirement age (67 for those born after 1959) is called the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA). When you reach your own full retirement age, you’ll be eligible for half of your spouse’s PIA. However, your spouse must already have filed before you can collect the spousal benefit. You can also file as early as age 62 and receive a reduced spousal benefit.

Q: I receive significantly more Social Security than my spouse. What will my spouse receive if I die first?

A: Your spouse will receive your amount and not his or her own. The way to think about this is that the higher amount lasts for both lifetimes. Therefore, I think couples who have not yet filed should consider that at least the higher earner delays filing, as his or her amount will last until the second death.

Q: I lost my husband eight years ago. I am 59 and want to remarry but heard that I should remain unmarried to collect survivor benefits. Is that true?

A: You might be able to have it both ways. If you wait to marry until you’ve turned 60, you’ll be eligible to file for survivor benefits on your deceased husband’s record. At 60, you could file early and receive 71.5% of your deceased husband’s stipulated PIA at the time of his death. However, an earnings test will apply on this benefit until you reach 67. At age 60, $1 would be deducted for every $2 your earnings exceed $19,560.

Keep the questions coming. For more info you can also go to www.ssa.gov.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

