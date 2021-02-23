Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about retirement savings, down payments, RMDs

Q: What’s the best way to make my young adult child understand she needs to save for retirement?

A: I’ve had many clients ask me to talk with their child or grandchild about investing for the distant future. In my experience, it is hard to cause significant changes in their behavior. One particular approach that sometimes seems to work is to illustrate how much you can earn by starting early.

If you save $3,000 per year for six years and earn 10% annually (roughly the average return of stocks over the past hundred years), after 40 more years you could be a millionaire. Honestly, I think it’s the word "millionaire" that catches their attention. Of course, if they save for six years, chances are they’ll continue to do so for the rest of their working lives.

Q: I am saving up for a down payment on a house I hope to buy in two years. How should I invest these savings?

A: With a short time horizon like this, I think you should aim for preservation of principal. It is true that conservative short-term investments like savings accounts and FDIC-insured CDs pay less than 1%, but the point here is first to preserve your principal and, second, to earn whatever you can on that principal.