Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about retirement savings, down payments, RMDs

Q: What’s the best way to make my young adult child understand she needs to save for retirement?
A: I’ve had many clients ask me to talk with their child or grandchild about investing for the distant future. In my experience, it is hard to cause significant changes in their behavior. One particular approach that sometimes seems to work is to illustrate how much you can earn by starting early.
If you save $3,000 per year for six years and earn 10% annually (roughly the average return of stocks over the past hundred years), after 40 more years you could be a millionaire. Honestly, I think it’s the word "millionaire" that catches their attention. Of course, if they save for six years, chances are they’ll continue to do so for the rest of their working lives.
Q: I am saving up for a down payment on a house I hope to buy in two years. How should I invest these savings?
A: With a short time horizon like this, I think you should aim for preservation of principal. It is true that conservative short-term investments like savings accounts and FDIC-insured CDs pay less than 1%, but the point here is first to preserve your principal and, second, to earn whatever you can on that principal.
I think you should stay away from lower-quality fixed income like junk bonds, even if they pay 5% or more. Remember, the higher interest rate typically means less certainty about the borrower’s ability to pay you back. I don’t think it’s worth reaching for an extra few percent if the downside becomes losing some or all of your principal.
Q: Will there be RMD relief for 2021 like there was last year?
A: So far, Congress has not extended the break we got last year when it waived the required minimum distribution. I personally don’t think Congress will give us the same break simply because the stock market has not taken a big hit the way it did a year ago, which could have led retirement account owners to sell stocks at depressed prices.
If you’re unsure, you can simply wait until later in the year to learn if you are required to take a distribution.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.