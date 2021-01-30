Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about investment personalities, Social Security

Q: My husband and I disagree on how to invest. He likes to buy and sell often, and I want to leave it alone.

Whenever we try to talk about this, we return to the same circular conversation and continue to invest separately. What can we do to get on the same page? — Barbara

A: Dear Barbara,

What you describe is one of the most common friction points for couples. And, as with so many things, I think the best approach is for each of you to be willing to move towards the other. You are unlikely to convince each other of the superiority of your preferred methods. Instead, maybe you can be open to some trading, while he agrees to hold back and not act on every idea and impulse he may have — for example, agree to trade no more than twice per quarter.

To facilitate this conversation, you may benefit from working with a financial advisor who can act as a sounding board and be an objective third party. If you do this, make sure not simply to seek vindication. It’s a matter of finding a middle ground, and respecting the reasons and emotions behind each other’s different attitudes so you can move forward together.

Good luck.