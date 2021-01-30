Jorgen Vik: Answering questions about investment personalities, Social Security

Q: My husband and I disagree on how to invest. He likes to buy and sell often, and I want to leave it alone.
Whenever we try to talk about this, we return to the same circular conversation and continue to invest separately. What can we do to get on the same page? — Barbara
A: Dear Barbara,
What you describe is one of the most common friction points for couples. And, as with so many things, I think the best approach is for each of you to be willing to move towards the other. You are unlikely to convince each other of the superiority of your preferred methods. Instead, maybe you can be open to some trading, while he agrees to hold back and not act on every idea and impulse he may have — for example, agree to trade no more than twice per quarter.
To facilitate this conversation, you may benefit from working with a financial advisor who can act as a sounding board and be an objective third party. If you do this, make sure not simply to seek vindication. It’s a matter of finding a middle ground, and respecting the reasons and emotions behind each other’s different attitudes so you can move forward together.
Good luck.
Q: I’ll turn 62 soon, and, unfortunately, due to a medical condition, don’t expect to make it to 80.
I think my break-even age for Social Security is 83, so I want to start Social Security as soon as possible and not draw on our investments — but my healthy husband, one year older, thinks I should wait, since my income is much higher than his. Who is right? — Liz
A: Dear Liz,
I’ll assume your Social Security benefit is significantly higher than his, in which case I encourage you to delay filing. Since your benefit is higher, if you die first, your husband would continue to receive the equivalent of your benefit, and not his own amount, after you’re gone.
Think of the greater Social Security benefit as a second-to-die income stream. The later you file, the greater your benefit. The difference from age 62 to age 70 is more than 70%. That could make a big difference if your husband lives many years as a widower.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC. Questions may be emailed to jorgen.vik@skvgrp.net.