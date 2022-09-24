 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Amid risk and volatility, try trusting stocks

  • 0

Let’s talk about risk.

In the stock world, risk is often equated with volatility.

From a math perspective, this is a clean and appealing concept.

But does it really hold true for stock investors?

First, volatility refers to stock prices going up or down, and the more up or down the more volatile the stock.

According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management stocks, since 1950, as measured by the S&P 500 Shiller Composite, have averaged 11.5% return per year, with the worst year being negative 39% and best year positive 47%.

That’s a big range. It’s volatile.

Bear with me as I list various percentage returns.

Mixing stocks and bonds evenly, using Ibbotson and Bloomberg aggregate as the measure, the average return over the same period is 9% per year, and the worst year was down 15% and best year up 33%.

People are also reading…

So, the 50/50 stock/bond mix had a significantly smaller drop.

But what happens when we measure volatility over longer periods?

Over 10-year periods, the range of returns for stocks becomes negative 1% to positive 19%, while the 50/50 mix ranges from 2% to 16%.

Finally, over 20 years, the respective ranges are 6% to 17%, and 5% to 14%.

Notice how the difference in volatility goes down dramatically over longer periods.

Still, from this, it appears investing in all stocks barely got you better returns in the long run, while the 50/50 mix avoided quite a bit of pain over shorter periods.

But when the returns are stated in dollar terms, sticking with J.P. Morgan’s research, a different and more honest picture emerges.

Looking at the 20-year period, the average return for the two portfolios is vastly different.

$100,000 invested in the all-stock portfolio grew, on average, to $880,148, while the 50/50 balanced portfolio grew to $562,115.

That’s more than a $300,000 difference.

The price the all-stock investor paid was enduring larger drops over shorter periods.

What could you do with an extra $300,000?

And if you have 30 years ahead of you, the difference could be even greater.

In the end, assuming future return patterns rhyme with the past, it could make a material difference to you and your heirs if you trust in stocks over the long term.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Donating late son's medical equipment brings mother solace

Donating late son's medical equipment brings mother solace

After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at the age of 16, she made it her mission to make sure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him got to other people who needed them. After struggling to find an organization to take the large donation, she and her family packed up a U-Haul and drove the 1,240 miles from San Antonio to Chicago last year when they got word that a group there would take it. Pantoja says that helping families who are going through what they went through “kind of soothes us."

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

Iranians are experiencing a near-total internet blackout amid days of mass protests against the government. They also lost access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last Western social media platforms available in the country. An Iranian official on Wednesday had hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the rolling crackdown on dissent. Iran has seen widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Demonstrators have called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even as Iran's president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

The White House is reaching out to local governments. It hosted officials from North Carolina on Thursday to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring in communities. A key message for the visit by North Carolina officials is the recovery in manufacturing. The event reflects new efforts to expand the use of the White House campus as pandemic restrictions have eased. But it’s also part of a larger effort to host municipal and county officials on a weekly basis from all 50 states. That outreach coincides with campaigning for November’s midterm elections as the White House tries to energize Democratic voters.

At 50, TV's ‘The Waltons’ still stirs fans’ love, nostalgia

At 50, TV's ‘The Waltons’ still stirs fans’ love, nostalgia

“The Waltons,” one of TV's most popular and enduring programs, turns 50 on Wednesday. Set in 1932 and running through World War II, the show debuted on CBS on Sept. 14, 1972. The drama followed a Depression-era family in rural Virginia who were depicted wearing overalls and dresses, praying at meals and overcoming adversity through hard work and grace. Observers say that at a time when the networks generally avoided risky content, “The Waltons” was notable for tackling difficult topics — religion, in particular. A half-century later it still stirs nostalgia among fans who take in cable TV reruns, binge episodes online and follow former stars on social media.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert