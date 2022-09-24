Jorgen Vik: Amid risk and volatility, try trusting stocks

Let’s talk about risk.

In the stock world, risk is often equated with volatility.

From a math perspective, this is a clean and appealing concept.

But does it really hold true for stock investors?

First, volatility refers to stock prices going up or down, and the more up or down the more volatile the stock.

According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management stocks, since 1950, as measured by the S&P 500 Shiller Composite, have averaged 11.5% return per year, with the worst year being negative 39% and best year positive 47%.

That’s a big range. It’s volatile.

Bear with me as I list various percentage returns.

Mixing stocks and bonds evenly, using Ibbotson and Bloomberg aggregate as the measure, the average return over the same period is 9% per year, and the worst year was down 15% and best year up 33%.

So, the 50/50 stock/bond mix had a significantly smaller drop.

But what happens when we measure volatility over longer periods?

Over 10-year periods, the range of returns for stocks becomes negative 1% to positive 19%, while the 50/50 mix ranges from 2% to 16%.

Finally, over 20 years, the respective ranges are 6% to 17%, and 5% to 14%.

Notice how the difference in volatility goes down dramatically over longer periods.

Still, from this, it appears investing in all stocks barely got you better returns in the long run, while the 50/50 mix avoided quite a bit of pain over shorter periods.

But when the returns are stated in dollar terms, sticking with J.P. Morgan’s research, a different and more honest picture emerges.

Looking at the 20-year period, the average return for the two portfolios is vastly different.

$100,000 invested in the all-stock portfolio grew, on average, to $880,148, while the 50/50 balanced portfolio grew to $562,115.

That’s more than a $300,000 difference.

The price the all-stock investor paid was enduring larger drops over shorter periods.

What could you do with an extra $300,000?

And if you have 30 years ahead of you, the difference could be even greater.

In the end, assuming future return patterns rhyme with the past, it could make a material difference to you and your heirs if you trust in stocks over the long term.

Good luck.