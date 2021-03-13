Jorgen Vik: Allow wiggle room to make the changes you need

Life probably will throw you a few curve balls.
And I’m not talking about fairly common events, like your car breaking down or the water heater bursting on you.
You may lose your job. You may be forced to move. Or, heaven forbid, your health may suddenly change for the worse.
These cases would obviously lead to a change of plans.
But there is another change I suspect many forget: You may change your priorities. The way you think today may not be the way you think in 10 years.
And that’s OK. No need to rigidly expect you have all the answers today to tomorrow’s circumstances.
For example, today you may think it’s paramount to have enough in retirement to travel overseas annually. Then, when retirement arrives, you may find foreign travel no longer appeals to you.
Or maybe your determination not to help adult children except in emergencies may falter. Once you see a child in a drafty apartment or driving an unreliable car, you may decide to help out after all.
So when you set up your wealth plan, I believe it’s important to give yourself wiggle room. It’s all well and good to project cash needs years into the future, but I encourage you not to lock everything in so you are unable to adjust.
The more wiggle room your plan provides, the better able you are deal with future surprises.
For example, if you put all your money in an annuity for steady income, you may be less able to adjust in the future.
A stable buffer on the side could help. Or maybe start by drawing slightly less income than your strategy suggests.
And if you indeed end up changing your plan, remember not to treat it like failure. In fact, expect it as a natural part of your financial life.
Once you implement your plan, prepare to revisit the plan periodically. That way, you may be able to detect earlier any need for small course corrections rather than dramatic changes later.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.