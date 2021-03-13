Jorgen Vik: Allow wiggle room to make the changes you need

Life probably will throw you a few curve balls.

And I’m not talking about fairly common events, like your car breaking down or the water heater bursting on you.

You may lose your job. You may be forced to move. Or, heaven forbid, your health may suddenly change for the worse.

These cases would obviously lead to a change of plans.

But there is another change I suspect many forget: You may change your priorities. The way you think today may not be the way you think in 10 years.

And that’s OK. No need to rigidly expect you have all the answers today to tomorrow’s circumstances.

For example, today you may think it’s paramount to have enough in retirement to travel overseas annually. Then, when retirement arrives, you may find foreign travel no longer appeals to you.

Or maybe your determination not to help adult children except in emergencies may falter. Once you see a child in a drafty apartment or driving an unreliable car, you may decide to help out after all.