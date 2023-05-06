All-in-one investment funds, often named with a year by which the owner is expected to no longer work, can be a convenient way to diversify one’s investments.

And while you’re building a nest egg, it can make sense to put all your money into one of these funds for instant diversification, if appropriate for your objectives.

However, once you start drawing from your investments, having everything in one of these funds can be problematic.

The problem is that it can force you to sell low.

Here’s the scenario in which that may happen: since these types of funds typically own a good bit of stocks, mixed in with bonds and other investments, every time you sell shares, you are selling a little bit of everything in the fund.

So, whenever stock prices take a beating, you’ll be selling stocks at depressed prices.

Last year, stocks were down 25% in October, according to JP Morgan, as measured by the S&P 500 index.

If you sold in October, maybe to cover planned expenses, you basically sold low.

Instead, what if you owned a pure stock fund, some bonds, and maybe a money market fund?

With this setup, whenever the stock market tanks, you could sell from one of the other investments, which presumably would not have gone down as much, if at all.

And if your stock fund later recovers and maybe goes on to new highs, you’ll be able to sell from the stock fund then.

The more you have in stable investments outside of stock funds, the longer you’ll be able to leave the stock fund to recover.

No one knows how soon that recovery might happen but, historically, within a few months to a few years, stock markets recover before they go on to new highs.

It requires a little more focus on your part to separate your stock, bond and cash investments.

If the concept sounds reasonable but you’re not confident you can handle the different investments and selling thereof, you may want to consider working with a financial advisor.

Good luck.