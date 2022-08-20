 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jorgen Vik: Adopting scarcity mindset won't help

Back in your dating days, did you ever play hard to get?

If so, you may have looked to create a sense of scarcity to make the other person want you all the more.

When it comes to money, it’s hard not to approach the topic with a scarcity mindset. If you take a close look, you might even be able to pinpoint how much money you have, and not a penny more.

Still, I wonder if it’s possible to come at our finances with an abundance mindset. I’m not suggesting you pretend to have billions, but rather than counting dollars to find your limit, could it help to focus also on what positive impact your wealth has and may have in the future?

It might already provide you with a sense of security or freedom.

Dollars you intend to spend on others, as a gift or inheritance, maybe, could have a positive impact on someone else and also make you feel more connected with the recipients.

When we prepare for the future — such as by setting aside a cash buffer in case of something bad happening, like a car breaking down or a child needing assistance with medical bills — it feels like we’re being responsible.

Yet, since the future is always unknowable, at what point do we stop preparing and trust things to work out?

How do you balance self-reliance and self-fulfillment on the one hand, and communal trust and caretaking on the other?

Said another way, how can we learn to appreciate the abundant and trust in the provision of the scarce?

Maybe a financial step in this direction would be to plan for the long term and then trust it to work out. This way you can let the faith that things will work out free you to appreciate the everyday stuff all around.

Like the car starting every morning. Your legs taking you up two flights of stairs. The neighbor’s friendly wave from the mailbox. The medical staff on call in case any of us suddenly need them. And a thousand other things.

Next time you worry about money I hope you can find space to slow down and ask yourself: what do I truly need, right now, to be happy?

What is your answer?

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

