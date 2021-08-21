Jorgen Vik: A six-figure Dow? Time and math will tell

Some people’s brains freeze up when they see a lot of numbers and X’s and Y’s. I think everyone’s brain goes boink when they try to grasp compound math.

You can easily do the math for 7+7+7+7+7. It’s 35.

How about 7x7x7x7x7?

Safe to say it’s a lot more than 35. (It’s 16,807.)

So, where am I going with this?

When you invest for the long run, remember that returns compound over the years.

I think it’s incredibly likely stocks will beat the tar out of bonds and cash, the other traditional ingredients in a diversified portfolio.

Over the next 10 years, government bonds will pay interest of 1.3% per year and return the principal at the end.

The Dow Jones should pay slightly more in dividends, 1.5%.

But what if history repeats? You’d double your money, even if you spent the dividends.

No contest, stocks it is.

OK, I can hear it already. What about the volatility? And if I’m 70 years old, shouldn’t I reduce my stock exposure?

I don’t necessarily think so.