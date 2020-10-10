Jorgen Vik: A Roth conversion primer for couples

Most Roth IRA conversion projections for married couples assume both partners have similar lifespans. But what if they don’t?

First, a refresher: A Roth conversion is the transfer of assets from a tax-deferred account, like an IRA or 401(k), to a tax-exempt Roth IRA.

Transferring funds in this way is typically taxable in the year of the transfer.

The main idea behind Roth conversion is not to avoid taxes, but to potentially reduce the amount of taxes paid over a lifetime. Pay more taxes today so you might pay less in taxes later.

So, back to married couples. Let’s say a couple finishes this year with $1 million in tax deferred assets and both partners are 85 years old.

This means their required minimum distribution, or RMD, in 2021 would be more than $70,000.

But, heaven forbid, what if one of them dies this year?

The retirement account presumably would be worth the same, but now the widow or widower will have to deal with the same RMD while filing as single.

Let’s say the tax rate bumps from 24% to 32%. That means an additional $5,600 in taxes.