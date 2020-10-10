Jorgen Vik: A Roth conversion primer for couples

Most Roth IRA conversion projections for married couples assume both partners have similar lifespans. But what if they don’t?
First, a refresher: A Roth conversion is the transfer of assets from a tax-deferred account, like an IRA or 401(k), to a tax-exempt Roth IRA.
Transferring funds in this way is typically taxable in the year of the transfer.
The main idea behind Roth conversion is not to avoid taxes, but to potentially reduce the amount of taxes paid over a lifetime. Pay more taxes today so you might pay less in taxes later.
So, back to married couples. Let’s say a couple finishes this year with $1 million in tax deferred assets and both partners are 85 years old.
This means their required minimum distribution, or RMD, in 2021 would be more than $70,000.
But, heaven forbid, what if one of them dies this year?
The retirement account presumably would be worth the same, but now the widow or widower will have to deal with the same RMD while filing as single.
Let’s say the tax rate bumps from 24% to 32%. That means an additional $5,600 in taxes.
And, in 2022, the widow or widower likely will have to deal with a larger RMD, since the percentage that must be drawn increases each year.
It’s not hard to imagine that a widow could live deep into her 90s and possibly pay a six-figure amount in additional taxes, compared to living together with her husband.
This is the scenario in which the widow may wish she and her spouse had converted more to a Roth IRA back in their 70s.
And, don’t forget, Roth IRAs do not have a requirement to take distributions. If the owner wants, he or she can let it grow tax free and pass fully to his or her heirs.
Financial advisors may be able to model different scenarios to see if a Roth conversion makes sense to you. They also will be able to relate the impact to your other financial goals and priorities.
And, as taxes quickly get complicated, I suggest you confer with your tax advisor.
But don’t let the complexities discourage you. Couples could save significant amounts in taxes if they convert while both spouses remain here.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!