Jorgen Vik: 529 accounts can help parents, grandparents cover college costs

Paying for college can be daunting. To soften the hit on your wallet, consider a 529 college savings accounts for the prodigy.

These type of accounts are typically set up by parents or grandparents with a specific future student named as beneficiary.

It is a good idea to name a successor owner in case you pass away before the child finishes college.

Some people worry about the child running off with the money rather than using it for studies. Fortunately, 529 accounts are owned by you, so you control the distributions from the account.

In this case, you could either transfer the money to a 529 account for another family member or cash it out. If you cash it out, you may owe taxes and penalties on any growth of the money.

A recent rule change added spending flexibility. One can now draw up to $10,000 per year to cover private school for kindergarten through 12th grade.

From a tax standpoint, these accounts are similar to Roth IRAs, except the purpose is to pay for college.

You do not get a federal tax deduction for the contributions, but, provided you later spend the money on eligible college expenses for the named beneficiary, you also do not pay taxes on any growth of the money.