Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will offer kindergarten registration through May 31 for Albemarle County children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. Learn more and start the registration process online at www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. Details: (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance available at (434) 296-6517.

Bethany Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Charlottesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Hartland Institute will present a Neighborhood Wellness Event from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 2437 Jefferson Park Ave. There will be wellness checks, cooking demonstrations, a bouncy house and giveaways. Free. (434) 293-7430.

Camp Holiday Trails will benefit from "Hope Grows," an annual celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at King Family Vineyards. Look for food, beverages, pony rides and music by the Wil Gravat Band. $85 per person; $150 for a family of four. Discounted tickets available for families with additional children. Children ages 2 and younger get in for free. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. www.campholidaytrails.org/hope-grows.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation's Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Living Free Together will conclude a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present Burgers and Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. June 7 at Riverside North $10 includes one bingo book; $5 for each additional book. Proceeds will support programs for military families. Reservations recommended. Sign up at http://livingfree2gether.app.neoncrm.com/event.jsp?event=461& or go to www.livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will present “Vermicomposting to Enrich Your Soil,” a free Garden Basics class on using earthworms to turn food waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Space is limited. Register by 5 p.m. May 19. https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.

Right the Record will honor the service of 321 men of color from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties who fought with Union troops during the Civil War from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carver Center (formerly George Washington Carver Regional High School) in Rapidan. The Honor Guard of Culpeper VFW Post will recognize the men with full military honors. Descendants of some of the veterans will be there. Free. Seating for rain-or-shine event is limited; bring lawn chairs if you can. M16439@aol.com or (540) 718-3465.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Veterans for Political Innovation and League of Women Voters will discuss ranked-choice voting at 7 p.m. June 5 at Northside Library and 7 p.m. June 6 at Central Library. There will be a presentation by Upvote Virginia about how ranked-choice voting works and how it compares to the current voting system. RCVirginia.org. https://upvoteva.org/ or https://upvoteva.org/charlottesville.