You say tomato, Piedmont Master Gardeners say new lecture series

Beefsteak tomatoes, for example, will require more organic material in the soil, “but they deliver the flavor.” Wallace calls them “appealing, and challenging to grow.”

People who’ve battled tomato-induced stomachaches in the past may have better results with sweeter orange and yellow varieties that are lower in acid, she said.

The Sun Gold hybrid cherry tomato, for instance, “is a very nice yellow-orange, and it’s got to be one of the sweetest tomatoes,” Wallace said. “They’re for popping in a small child’s mouth.”

If your goal is to raise a tomato that’s luscious in sauces, consider Romas or San Marinos, she said. Farmer and writer Pam Dawling in Louisa has been hard at work developing the Roma Virginia Select variety.

Sauces made from home-grown tomatoes have lured many veggie haters to make exceptions. Wallace said oven-roasted tomatoes offer a quicker pathway to a caramelized taste of increased sweetness “as if you’ve simmered it all day in Grandma’s kitchen.”

Some tomatoes successfully do double duty. Alston Everlasting, which Wallace calls a “two-bite cherry,” “is a tomato that ripens nicely on the vine,” she said. “It makes a great sauce, even though I go to Romas if I want a sauce, or drying for later cooking.”