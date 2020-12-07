Twigs offer stark beauty to suit the season

She and her crew are adamant about the mechanics of firmly securing the contents of pots they create for clients. Pound a bamboo stake into the middle of the pot’s soil to provide stability. Then tie the vertical elements to the stake, she said. Another option is to hand-stick every element into the dirt, four inches into the soil for small twigs, deeper for larger pieces. Pots can also be fully lighted. Encircle the vertical pieces with cut evergreen boughs to hide the cords and supports. Consider adding other plant materials, such as dried hydrangeas, to encircle the base. And she says quality faux berry twigs are just fine and last several seasons.

This winter, as we find ways to socialize outdoors, a row of twig-filled containers can help create the feel of a sheltered space for sitting (at a safe distance) with a heater or fire pit and maybe two friends. The containers, Silver says, don’t need to match in size, but they do need to be frost-proof. Wood, stone, metal, rattan, concrete and stoneware are fine. Terra cotta is not.

In addition to using twig displays to give outdoor spaces a sense of enclosure, she suggests buying a small Christmas tree at a tree farm or tree lot to use as a focal point.