These native woodland favorites can be good choices

Sooner or later, you discover that the Mid-Atlantic spring comes in three phases — three faces, you might say.

Leading up to and including cherry blossom time, the garden is fresh with burgeoning foliage and bright-eyed daffodils. The soil is still cold, and frost is a possibility.

Now, from mid-May into June, we enter a prelude to summer: hot days, gathering humidity and the blossoming of peonies, roses, clematis and lavender, plants that, in colder climes, define the early summer.

But it is the in-between period that forms the core of the season — a time when the woodland garden or any shaded beds not only come into their own but also have the potential to provide the most refreshingly delightful moment of the gardening year.

I say potential, because the array of native woodland plants that flower in April and May is not exploited enough, perhaps because, historically, we have turned to such things as azaleas, bulbs and perennials from elsewhere to capture this period.

As for native flora, we all know the flowering dogwood and the Virginia bluebell, but they are just a glimpse of the vernal cornucopia; the eastern United States has one of the richest natural troves of indigenous woodland plants in the world, all begging to be used in our gardens.