Stressbusters: Oaks and other native trees get webinar's spotlight

It’s easy to take trees for granted, but the gentle giants in our landscape provide a lot more than shade. Author Douglas Tallamy will lead an online event this week that will explore the ways in which oak trees offer everything from filtering rainwater to giving countless species a place to call home.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will welcome Tallamy at 7 p.m. Thursday for “The Nature of Oaks,” a webinar that will focus on the ways in which native trees help protect the environment from runoff and protect biodiversity.

The webinar takes its name from the title of Tallamy’s latest book, and the bestselling author of “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope” will explain why adding some native oak trees to your property could be one of the best ways to do some good.

Tallamy, a professor in the University of Delaware’s Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology, will talk about the many ways in which oak trees help Virginia yards and landscapes.

Oaks play host to more than 500 species of moths and butterflies, for one thing. They produce acorns and leaves that nourish many other creatures, and fallen oak leaves provide welcome shelter for still others.