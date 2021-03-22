Spring brings excitement -- and checklists -- for gardeners

Gardening is a year-round treat, but the arrival of spring is special, because it's the moment when both the gardener and all the plants in the yard are bursting with excitement.

The next six weeks or so mark not only the time when we launch the growing season, but also the period when plants are at their most vulnerable.

Fresh growth is tender and can be damaged by the wild swings in weather in March and April. In the Mid-Atlantic (and many other parts of the country), Mother Nature can give us an 80-degree blast followed by a freeze and a punishing hailstorm. There isn't much you can do about hail damage, but there are measures you can take to help the garden survive the weather roller coaster. They also give you a chance to get outside to greet and enjoy the spring.

You will have to get fresh supplies of plants, soil mixes, fertilizers and tools. This might be a concern in the time of coronavirus restrictions, but many garden centers, hardware stores and feed stores operate outdoors for the most part. And, of course, there's that bazaar known as the internet.

Cleanup and bed preparation