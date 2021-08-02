 Skip to main content
Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in Albemarle
Gardeners are being asked to report any sightings of spotted lanternflies to Virginia Cooperative Extension after a confirmed presence in Albemarle County by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The spotted lanternfly is known to damage grapes, peaches, apples and hops, making it a threat to home gardens and such agricultural concerns as orchards and vineyards.

According to Piedmont Master Gardeners, the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been in Virginia since January 2018. It primarily was confined to the Shenandoah Valley, but it has been spreading to other parts of the state by sneaking rides on vehicles.

Adult spotted lanternflies are about an inch and a half long and half an inch wide and have black legs and heads and yellow abdomens with broad black bands. The wings have black spots and dashed black lines at the tips. On the hind wings, scarlet and black sections are separated by white stripes. An adult female will have a red spot on the end of its abdomen.

This insect is particularly attracted to Tree of Heaven, or Ailanthus altissima, an invasive plant species with a strong presence in Virginia.

The insects mass on trees by the hundreds, secreting a sugary substance that causes sooty mold to form on branches, outdoor furniture and patios. The mold, which releases a vinegar-like smell, can give the impression that the area has been scorched by fire.

The Albemarle office of Virginia Cooperative Extension has been setting up monitoring sites across the county and training volunteers since April 2020. Staying alert and reporting sightings promptly can help reduce the insect’s spread.

For more information and reporting forms, go to https://albemarle.ext.vt.edu/.

