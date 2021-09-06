 Skip to main content
Share Your Harvest program connects gardeners, food banks
Share Your Harvest program connects gardeners, food banks

Too many zucchini for your freezer? Tired of tomato sandwiches already? Share Your Harvest, a new campaign by Piedmont Master Gardeners, gives gardeners a chance to donate surplus homegrown produce to food banks and food pantries.

The program’s website, https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/share-your-harvest/, offers home gardeners a list of food banks and food pantries that accept homegrown fruits and vegetables and includes an interactive map to help them locate donation sites near them.

Sharing bumper crops not only can bring nutritious foods to the tables of neighbors in need, but also can help reduce food waste.

Gardeners who didn’t end up with surplus produce this season but would like to share in the future can start making plans. In a news release about the program, Ralph Morini, president of Piedmont Master Gardeners, suggested planting an extra row of vegetables or an extra bed in your garden and reserving those yields for donation.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is asking Share Your Harvest participants to report the donations they make by using a form online at piedmontmastergardeners.org.

