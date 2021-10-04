Save money by starting more plants from seed

Plants that bloom from midsummer into the fall need a period of cold storage in a plastic container or bag with moistened vermiculite or sand. This is called moist stratification, and the period varies from a couple of weeks to three months, generally, depending on the species. Bartolomei and assistant grower Becky Melzer store these bags, which must not freeze, in a fridge set at 38 to 42 degrees.

"Try to follow the time of year these plants like to grow," Bartolomei said. For example, milkweed species like 90 days of moist stratification, so she will start the process in December for sowing in March. Until they are ready for treatment, seeds are simply stored in the fridge in dry zipper bags.

Come late winter, you could start these seeds as you might tomato seeds — indoors under lights — though like the tomatoes they will need hardening off before planting out in mid-spring.

Melzer says that perennials that only need a few days of moist stratification can be germinated in late summer or early fall, and they will reach potting up size before winter arrives, when they will go dormant. This will shorten the time it takes for them to reach maturity and bloom.

Native grasses