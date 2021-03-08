Redbuds offer early glory and year-round utility

The redbud is one of the most beautiful and useful trees in the garden and deserves more use. Of small to medium stature, it is perfectly sized for a number of domestic applications and settings. It shines in April and then steps back, but it never loses its presence and should be planted where it will be noticed.

It is one of the first trees to bloom in spring, when its charcoal gray bark is smothered in a haze of tiny rose-pink blossoms that emerge directly from the wood.

SizeAfter 10 years, a redbud will be approximately 15 feet high and as much across, though sensitive pruning can control its spread while keeping its natural silhouette.

Use and placementRedbud is well suited to small city gardens because of its size and its adaptability to shade. In larger gardens, it can be used as a specimen or as an understory tree beneath hardwoods, providing a valuable layer between low growing plants and the shade trees.

Redbud is adaptable to different soil types and pH but won’t grow in waterlogged conditions. It’s a tree for full sun or part shade and is hardy in Zones 5 to 9.