Mystery Plant: Whether you love gowans or daisies, this bloom will lift your spirits

One or two heads of flowers will terminate the flowering stalk, and of course you can probably recognize that this plant is a member of the sunflower family, with its tiny flowers crowded into a capitulum (a fancy word for a head), with a series of bracts below. Each strap-shaped flower is bright yellow, and the ones on the outside of the capitulum tend to show off a prominent red stripe. After blooming, the ovary of the flower will develop into a hard, one-seeded achene, with a row of soft white bristles on the top, resembling a dandelion.

There are herbarium records of this plant’s appearance in New England, specifically Massachusetts, in the early 1930s, although it was probably here well before that. (It’s interesting to know that many of our European plant introductions were totally accidental — some arriving as “ballast” plants in northern seaports.)

It has since then been spreading on its own, both north into eastern Canada, where it is now widespread, and south through the mid-Atlantic states, especially in the higher elevations. It also was recorded from the mountains of North Carolina in the 1960s. Now, it seems to have found itself in the northern end of Georgia, as well as the northwest portion of South Carolina (where our highest elevations are). Truly, this seems to be something of a Jack Kerouac plant, because it is “on the road.”