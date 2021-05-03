 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mystery Plant: Whether you love gowans or daisies, this bloom will lift your spirits
0 comments

Mystery Plant: Whether you love gowans or daisies, this bloom will lift your spirits

  • 0
Mystery Plant

 Each strap-shaped flower on this week's Mystery Plant is bright yellow, and the ones on the outside of the capitulum tend to show off a prominent red stripe. 

 Janie Marlow

“We twa hae run about the braes,

And pou’d the gowans fine…”

— Robert Burns, “Old Lang Syne”

Doing a bit of research, I’ve found out that this couplet from Burns’ poem translates as “We two have run around the hills, and pulled the daisies fine.” This week’s Mystery Plant is about a kind of daisy. (Sort of.)

“Gowan” is an old Scottish word that refers to a daisy, or at least a daisy-like plant. One of the oldest known common names for it is “Ling gowan,” which suggests a daisy-like plant growing on hillside slopes of heath, or heather. Burns brings to mind a beautiful image: lovers, perhaps (or maybe just friends), picking daisies during a picnic outing, in the spring. Well, it’s spring now, and although we don’t have heaths or heathers as they do in Scotland, we do have this “gowan.”

This is a European plant, native to much of Europe, and including the British Isles. Robert Burns surely would have been familiar with it. It is an herb that produces stolons, or runners, down below.

Nearly all of the leaves are at the bottom of the plant, and a patch of these plants, with their runners, can form a reasonably dense carpet. The stems and leaves exhibit an abundance of hairs of a variety of types; some are star-shaped, some are elongated, and many will have a gland at the tip of the hair’s stalk. (You’ll need to get out your hand lens for this.) The leaves are narrowly elliptic, mostly.

One or two heads of flowers will terminate the flowering stalk, and of course you can probably recognize that this plant is a member of the sunflower family, with its tiny flowers crowded into a capitulum (a fancy word for a head), with a series of bracts below. Each strap-shaped flower is bright yellow, and the ones on the outside of the capitulum tend to show off a prominent red stripe. After blooming, the ovary of the flower will develop into a hard, one-seeded achene, with a row of soft white bristles on the top, resembling a dandelion.

There are herbarium records of this plant’s appearance in New England, specifically Massachusetts, in the early 1930s, although it was probably here well before that. (It’s interesting to know that many of our European plant introductions were totally accidental — some arriving as “ballast” plants in northern seaports.)

It has since then been spreading on its own, both north into eastern Canada, where it is now widespread, and south through the mid-Atlantic states, especially in the higher elevations. It also was recorded from the mountains of North Carolina in the 1960s. Now, it seems to have found itself in the northern end of Georgia, as well as the northwest portion of South Carolina (where our highest elevations are). Truly, this seems to be something of a Jack Kerouac plant, because it is “on the road.”

The image provided here is by my good friend and excellent botanist Janie Marlow, who has now documented this species in and around Greenville County, South Carolina. We need more botanists to be looking out for interesting plants, and not just “gowans.”

Answer: “Ling gowan,” Pilosella officinarum.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How to decorate a cake like a pro

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The top reasons mortgage loans are denied
Real Estate

The top reasons mortgage loans are denied

Despite high demand in both home purchases and mortgage refinancing, many lenders have tightened up their borrowing standards due to the economic uncertainty of the pandemic, and hopeful loan applicants may find it hard to get approved.

+2
Pandemic puts tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms in hiding
Home & Garden

Pandemic puts tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms in hiding

Crowds are anathema to health. Yet at the same time, the soothing glories of nature are said to be an ideal balm against the psychological burdens of loneliness, disorientation and fear that the pandemic has wrought. When those two concepts clash however, caution beats joy by a long stretch these days.

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens

Q: Tim, my neighbor discovered that many of his outdoor deck floor joists are rotting. The rot is along the top where the decking attaches to them. It’s treated lumber rated for outdoor exposure. How can this be possible? I thought treated lumber was rot-proof and would last for a lifetime. What’s going on and are there ways to prevent treated lumber from rotting in the event something’s wrong? —Andy D., Lexington, Ky.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert