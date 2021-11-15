Mystery Plant: When ripe, this fruit is an autumn treasure

Interestingly, wherever a leaf has been chewed on, by a bug or something, or otherwise wounded, the tissue right around the wound turns black. (Always.) The trees are either male or female, bearing unisexual flowers. The wood of this species is dark, hard and very durable. In fact, during the era of King Cotton, this tree was an important source of loom shuttles in mills. (You can just imagine the dust, whacking and clattering that went on all day.)

This species is entirely confined to North America, but it has about 200 close relatives, in the same genus, in Africa and Indonesia — some of which are prized for their fruits, which are often available in markets. (One other native American species grows in central Texas.) All of these species are members of the ebony family, and it is the true ebony tree, whose dark, hard wood has historically been the source for piano keys.

Our Mystery Plant isn't very picky about where it grows, and it does well in a variety of settings and soils. The combination of handsome bark, attractive foliage (summer and fall) and fruit make this an excellent choice for the home landscape.