Mystery Plant: Wetland beauty, now rare, fills a summer evening with magic

I’ve come up with a rather romantic imaginary Southern scene. Picture this: it’s an early evening in late spring — one of those days that started off cool, but heated up quickly by midday, and suggesting things to come. We’re looking out over an expansive valley of one of our rocky rivers, and what lies before us is an extensive boulder field, or shoal.

Granite rocks, some the size of a school bus, are strewn randomly across the entire river’s shallows, with a complicated system of whirlpools and rapids. Despite the lingering afternoon heat, distinctive thrills of chilly air rise up from the rapids. Across the horizon, a flicker of lightning, followed by a desultory low growl. The last chittering swifts fly close to the water, and the first bats appear, winging their way erratically while catching dinner. Although no stars are visible, and only Venus is borne over the flood, look below: an entire constellation of starry flowers appears amongst the rocks, wafting their sweet perfume and attracting quiet moths.

Is this too imaginary? No. In fact, our Mystery Plant speaks to such a fantastic natural display, still visible in a few places in the South.