Mystery Plant: Vivid yellow fall bloom is lovely in landscape, but not to agriculture

You have probably seen this one’s bright butter-yellow flowers; the plants commonly are very abundant in old agricultural fields and roadsides. The plants are sometimes present in the thousands, and they can produce a brilliant floral display in the fall, sometimes even through a light frost.

This species occurs nearly throughout the Southern states and well into the Mississippi River valley. It is most commonly seen at lower elevations, and is especially common on the coastal plain and piedmont — not too often seen in the mountains. It can make quite an autumnal display at the edge of an old field, along with sunflowers, morning glories, asters and ragweed.

This plant is a member of the bean family, the family name being Fabaceae (or Leguminosae, if you prefer). The flowers are characteristic, with five unequal petals exhibiting a bilateral symmetry. This architecture is repeated again and again in different members of the bean family: the largest petal, at the back, is called the “banner” or “standard.” Two narrower petals on each side are “wing” petals, and two even narrower “keel” petals at the bottom embrace and protect the stamens and pistil, which are exposed whenever a big ol’ bee lands there, effecting pollination.