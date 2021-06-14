Mystery Plant: Vivid beauty of this water-loving bloom worth a trip outdoors

A cool, foggy, summer dawn several years ago found me deep in a holler in eastern West Virginia, starting a day of botany.

It was Pocahontas County, way up in the Monongahela National Forest (not so far from the Cass Scenic Mountain Railroad, which is worth a visit). The plan was to climb down a slope, next to a trickling brook, in order to reach the plant life of an extensive beaver pond. Before getting to the bottom, I had to stop and admire this jewel-like beauty.

It’s a native, annual herb, up to 5 feet tall, and abundantly branched. The leaves are somewhat succulent and slick, silvery below, and dew will bead up on their surfaces in drops, glittering like diamonds.

Flowers are usually produced individually, and each bloom dangles, attached to a thread-like stalk in the axil of a flower. The flowers are what we say are “highly irregular,” exhibiting bilateral symmetry. (That is, if you look at the flower from the front, you can see two equal halves, right and left. It turns out that most flowers we see have radial symmetry, more or less resembling a star, when viewed straight on.)