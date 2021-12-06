Mystery Plant: Vine brings vivid red berries to winter landscape

You go through life, and you become aware of various truths. For instance: for me as a teacher (maybe you?), it seemed that the students, semester after semester, were getting steadily younger. What about this one: a lot of books out there were apparently printed with shrinking ink. And here’s another: Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier every year, it seems. As far as Christmas and this long string of holidays that is now upon us, here’s a botanical reminder of the rapidly changing seasons.

This is a native woody vine, common in all of the Southeast’s coastal plain counties. It may be found from New Jersey well into Florida and then all the way to eastern Texas. It really likes its feet wet, and is quite at home in wetlands, especially swampy places. It likes to grow in thickets, atop a variety of bushes such as ti-ti, pepperbush, and red bay.

During the summer, it pretty much blends in with all the other vegetation. The leaves are basically football-shaped (a fat football), and bright green. Not too much special there. The flowers are pale yellow, produced in the late spring, and they are arranged in small umbels. (Recall that an umbel is a cluster of individual flowers, all of which are connected by their stalks to a central point.)