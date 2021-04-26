Mystery Plant: Unusual sky-blue blooms get this bean family member noticed

It’s easy to spot this one, blooming in April and May. Individual plants are biennial, living their first year with leaves, and blooming the next season. The plants are typically tightly crowded together, forming a clump or patch, with a number of sprawling stems. Most of the leaves will be down below. The foliage is unmistakable, usually silvery-white or silvery-green, and because of this, the plants are conspicuous even without the flowers. The blossoms, too, are quite attractive, and carried on upright stems, these up to a couple of feet high.

The flowers’ petals will produce a memorable shade of blue, sky-blue actually, a shade that is difficult to find elsewhere in our local flora.

Each blossom has five petals arranged in a manner characteristic of many, many members of the bean family, and indeed, our Mystery Plant is placed in the bean family, or Fabaceae. The uppermost petal of each flower is the largest, and, since it is something like a flag, is sometimes called the “banner.” If you take a look at a banner petal, you will notice a conspicuous whitish or cream-colored spot, sometimes yellowish, at its base. Botanists like to call this sort of spot or blotch an “eye.” Two smaller, paired petals at the sides of the banner are the “wing” petals, and a second pair of even smaller, twinned petals down below are called the “keels.”