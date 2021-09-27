Mystery Plant: Tropical treat awaits behind the green leaves and yellowish blooms

One of these summers, I am going to take a proper vacation. This pandemic has upset so many aspects of our lives, and I am really looking forward to more “normalization,” which ought to come with ramped-up vaccinations. I hope you’ve had yours.

Anyway, they say Americans don’t take enough vacations, and this was even before the pandemic. When it all works out, we would like to get away for a week or so. I’ve never been to the Dominican Republic or Costa Rica; what about Cuba? Wouldn’t it be fun to go to Havana? Maybe one of these days.

Oh, well; if you can’t design a trip to a warm place full of tropical vegetation and beautiful scenery, maybe you can get a taste of the Caribbean at your local grocery store.

That’s right, folks. Modern well-stocked grocery stores — as well as your local mercado — are getting to be truly amazing places, and though a mask is a good idea, you won’t be taking your shoes off in a long line. When you think about it, the diversity of food items in a big grocery store is much greater now than it used to be. And with fruits and vegetables, it’s just about gotten to the point that there are no “seasons” anymore.