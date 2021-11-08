Mystery Plant: 'Tis the season to take closer look at holly

“Heigh-ho! sing heigh-ho! unto the green holly.

Most friendship is feigning, most loving mere folly.

Then, heigh-ho, the holly!

This life is most jolly.”

— William Shakespeare, “As You Like It, II, 7”

There are five different kinds of holly trees in Europe, and all are evergreen. The only holly that William Shakespeare would have known is the species called European holly, or Ilex aquifolium, which grows all over most of western Europe, including the British Isles. It looks an awful lot like our own American holly, or Ilex opaca, which is also an evergreen, and whose leaves are spiny, and which produces attractive red berries. Both species, of course, have a beloved reputation for Christmastime. (We are already receiving Christmas shopping catalogues in the mail, three days after Halloween. Humbug!)

You may have guessed that this week’s Mystery Plant is some sort of holly, and you would be right. But it is not an evergreen holly. If you locate this plant sometime in the middle of the winter, this holly won’t have a single leaf on it. In fact, there are several other Southeastern hollies, a dozen or so, that are deciduous.