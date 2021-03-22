Mystery Plant: Three's the lucky number for fans of this woodland beauty

I’ll have to admit that this past winter has not been so bad here in my part of central South Carolina. It hasn’t gotten real cold, and there has been no snow or ice. I’m glad to see the sun coming up earlier now, which always gives us a clear sign that we’re moving from winter into spring. Here is a fine example of a native plant that is making a spring appearance, too.

It starts taking off in early or mid-April, and what a beauty it is. It is, of course, one of our native trilliums, a group of herbaceous plants related to lilies.

There are about 50 different trillium species in North America, and some additional ones occur in Asia. All have several features in common, including an underground rhizome. The flowering, above-ground stem will bear a single flower. “Three” seems to be the magic word with these plants, as its parts occur in threes. (Linnaeus named this group “Trillium” in reference to this.) Three leaves occur in a ring just below the flower. These leaves are technically considered bracts by botanists, but never mind all that.