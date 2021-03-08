Mystery Plant: This wild spring beauty whispers its presence

Even in full bloom, though, the foliage tends to blend in with the surrounding forest floor, and additionally because the flowers are inconspicuous, the plants are often hard to see, and are commonly overlooked. This species is known from southern New York into the upper Midwest, and south to eastern Texas and north Florida. That is a very broad range...and still this little wildflower is not very well known. It is probably more common than we think, it’s just that blending in so well with its surroundings, we tend to see the bigger, brighter things around it. In a way, it’s a little bit sad to think of this tiny beauty as so often overlooked, but maybe that’s one of the advantages it enjoys. After all, it’s the flamboyant show-stoppers that are most likely to be eaten by a browsing critter, or picked by a wandering human.