Mystery Plant: This wild plant is known for raising a stink

Man at the vet’s office: “My dog doesn’t have a nose.”

Vet: “How does he smell?”

Man: “Terrible!”

— Dad joke

In this column, we have had several members of the philodendron family — the “Araceae” — as subjects of wonder. The philodendron family is a large one, with several thousand species.

You might remember the time we had Golden club, Orontium aquaticum, which is a native member of various wetlands here in the Southeast. And surely everyone knows our dainty Jack in the pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum), which is common in the eastern half of the U.S.

Most members of the family are decidedly tropical, however, and it is among these that we have some of our favorite cultivated plants: climbing philodendrons and mother-in-law plant (Dieffenbachia) are well known indoors, just as colorful caladiums and elephant-ears are outdoors. Additionally, important food sources are supplied by the starchy tubers of taro (Colocasia esculenta) and malanga (Xanthosoma sagittifolia), commonly eaten in tropical regions. “Aroid” species have a number of things in common, the most prominent being characters of the flowering structures. Typically, when an aroid blooms, it produces a stalk-like spike with plenty of tiny flowers. This is called the spadix. The spadix is practically always surrounded by a green or otherwise colorful bract, called a spathe.

This week’s Mystery Plant is a perfectly good temperate aroid. It is native to a rather broad area, from Wisconsin and eastern Canada down to Tennessee and western North Carolina, where it likes to grow in wet, boggy places, usually with a canopy of trees overhead. Two, maybe three, species in the same genus in Japan and China. Ours is one of the very earliest species to bloom in the U.S.

It sends up its brown-purple spathe through the soft mud in which it is firmly seated, sometimes generating enough heat to melt whatever snow might still be present. The spathe soon opens, revealing its spadix and flowers to whatever very early flies and other insects might be interested in a visit. One has to think that there aren’t too many available pollinators when there is still snow on the ground; such early blooming obviously capitalizes on whatever pollinators are indeed nearby.

The insects may be attracted to a stinky smell that the spadix exudes. After a day or so, the young leaves will sprout upward, very tender at first, but expanding a bit and taking on (somewhat) the shape of a cabbage leaf. Generally, only a few fruits (berries) will be produced an a given spadix. After flowering, the leaves remain all summer long, and if you happen to find some in the woods somewhere and you pinch off a bit of a leaf, you will notice a pronounced stinky smell, the same as the odor given off while blooming.

Yes, it is an oddball plant. Don’t know if anybody ever wanted to try eating it, although you can bet that that did happen. The plants though have been used medicinally for a variety of ailments. Otherwise, it is something of a curiosity, and one might be interested in transplanting it into their backyard bog garden. But this almost never works, as the plants hate being moved. Let’s leave the wildflowers, stinky or not, where they are.

Answer: “Skunk cabbage,” Symplocarpus foetidus.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.