 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mystery Plant: This week's sand lover makes a sharp point

  • 0
Mystery Plant

This week’s Mystery Plant, shown in white sand, can form a no-brainer barrier to pedestrian traffic. Although it is something of a beach bum, this plant is easy to grow well away from the coast. Keep an eye out for it in parking lots.

 Linda Lee

Well, we had one of our occasional “Snowmageddon” events here in central South Carolina last weekend. Hoo-boy — 2” in my backyard. It was beautiful while falling, and then glorious the next morning, on Saturday.

Of course, it started melting as soon as the sun came out. Patches of it lingered through Sunday, but confined to the shade, hiding in the shadows on the north-facing sides of things. Sort of sad somehow. The picture of this week’s Mystery Plant makes it look as though it were photographed after a snowstorm, but I have to be honest here and tell you that all that white stuff is sand.

This plant is native to coastal areas of the Southeast from Virginia to Texas, and then into Mexico. It is a lover of dunes at the seacoast, which explains the sand. The plants produce a stout rhizome below ground, and an upright stem clothed with plenty of leaves, which are tough, succulent and leathery. And minutely saw-toothed along the margins. And stiff. And very sharply pointed. In fact, the leaves are a bit dangerous if improperly handled, and they should be heeded with great respect.

People are also reading…

On young plants, all the leaves are crowded toward the base in a rosette, and as the plant ages, it will produce something of a trunk. Old plants can be several feet high, especially in the southern parts of its range. The tall plants will sometimes fall over and continue growing on the sand, eventually putting up new erect stems. Some of the populations of this species can form impressively crowded colonies.

When the time is right, an upright stem can send up a flowering stalk, leafy only at the very bottom, and presenting us with a branched panicle of several dozen attractive flowers, each with three bright creamy-white sepals and petals, six stamens and a central pistil. It is from this pistil that the fruit develops, and as the fruit ages, will attain a sort of tubular shape, drying a bit woody, and with plenty of black seeds inside.

Although it is something of a beach bum, this plant is easy to grow well away from the coast. It is sometimes planted along street margins or in parking lots (lots of times at gas stations) and, as you might expect, can form a no-nonsense barrier to pedestrian traffic. I have some growing in my yard along the sidewalk, and I’ll have to say that I frequently go out there and clip off the sharp ends of the leaves so nobody will get stuck by them.

Our Mystery Plant is a member of what we call the agave family. Some time ago, botanists classified it within a much more inclusive family — the lily family. Its accurate family placement is still a bit up for grabs. But one thing it is not is a cactus, which folks sometimes think it must be, what with all those pointy leaves and such. In fact, our prickly friend is much more closely related to the asparagus in your refrigerator.

Answer: “Spanish bayonet,” “Spanish dagger,” Yucca aloifolia.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pandemic-era design solution from the past: The Murphy bed

Pandemic-era design solution from the past: The Murphy bed

“Everybody all of a sudden was just surrounded by their environment, just sort of thinking, ‘If I’m going to be spending this much time here, I really want it to be great-quality space,'” said interior designer and HGTV host Vern Yip.

Ask the Builder: The secret to ancient concrete steps

Ask the Builder: The secret to ancient concrete steps

A few days ago, I dedicated one of my new livestreaming videos to one of the first building products used by man. Discovered thousands of years ago, hydrated lime is perhaps one of the most amazing multi-purpose building products ever put into widespread use.

Repair a frozen water pipe

Repair a frozen water pipe

Once you’ve experienced the trauma of frozen water pipes, you take extremely cold weather and your home’s vulnerability more seriously. The low temperature freezes the water inside the pipes. The pipes can then burst, causing extensive damage. Take some precautions to prepare for water pipes freezing and avoid waking up on a cold morning and turning on the faucet to find no water coming out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Olive oil may lower your risk of disease & death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert