Mystery Plant: This tree is prized for its wood and fruits

At the time of this writing, it is not quite winter, calendrically speaking. But outside my window it is cold and rainy and gray, with a flicker at the birdfeeder, and three saucy squirrels below it.

I must be honest with you and proclaim that winter is not my favorite time of year. It is way too early to be getting serious cabin fever, and longing for the spring, which is a long way off. Meanwhile, there's plenty of interesting botany, and that makes up for this hiemal season.

This is the twig of an eastern North American deciduous tree. It occurs naturally from southern Ontario west to Iowa, and then broadly distributed all the way to northern Florida, preferring rich woods and floodplains. The buds of the twig are a bit odd, in being "naked," or without prominent scales. The buds themselves are somewhat velvety and gray, equipped with lots of soft hairs. Leaf scars, indicating where last year's leaf was attached to the twig, are three-lobed. Perhaps the most significant thing about this twig is that its inner pith, right in the middle, and revealed with a sharp knife (be careful), is what we call "chambered," with a series of disk-like, spongy segments separated by discrete air chambers. (Not many twigs have this feature; the pith of most twigs is termed "continuous," that is, not divided into little chambers.)