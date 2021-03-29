Mystery Plant: This tiny, early bloomer loves acidic soil

In the Carolinas, it is most common in the sand hills of the fall-line counties, and also in the mountains, but it is also probably present in all the Piedmont counties as well. Down here where I live, it usually begins blooming in late February — we have one very early blooming specimen at the Herbarium from early February 1938 — and it’s a cheerful reminder that winter is just about over.

Farther north, it blooms somewhat later, as you might expect, and well into May. The blossoms are pink, or sometimes white, and there are five of them, fused at the base into a short tube, and then projecting into prominent lobes. There will be 10 tiny little stamens inside the corolla. The pink flowers are magnificent, and have one of the most exquisite fragrances in nature: charmingly sweet. Of course, if you do find some of this in bloom, you’ll have to get down on your elbows and knees, or maybe even lower, to enjoy it.

In the Southeast, this species is probably not as common as it once was, due to habitat destruction; it can’t stand much disturbance wherever it grows. And, it is usually doesn’t survive being transplanted from the wild, so please don’t dig up any. (Mother Nature and Plantman thank you.)

Answer: “Trailing arbutus,” “Mayflower,” Epigaea repens.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.